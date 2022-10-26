Between inflation and the Avian Flu, turkey season may not be what it once was...

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year.

To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.

The Bentleys started their family farm in Bowling Green in 2018, which began as a beef farm. They soon added poultry, pork, and most recently, thanksgiving turkeys.

“We raise all of our own meat start to finish. We pick up all of the chickens and turkeys a day old from the hatchery. We raise all of our beef and pork here on the farm,” said co-owner, Allie Bentley.

Today, the Washington Post reported on the new strain of the Avian Flu and how its effects killed off 14% of turkeys nationwide saying that ‘turkeys will cost more because six million of them died during a bird flu outbreak.”

Allie Bentley explained, “When you only have less than 100 turkeys or a couple hundred turkeys that are out on the pasture, you don’t really have issues with those major outbreaks like the big factory farms do, so we didn’t have any effects from the Avian Flu this year.”

Although small farms may not see these problems as often, 6 million of them died during the outbreak- causing what the Washing Post is calling a ‘nationwide shortage,’ but Kroger’s Cooperate Affairs Manager, Lauren Bell, begs to differ.

“At Kroger, we understand how important turkey is as the center of many plates for our customers celebrating Thanksgiving. We do not expect any issues providing customers with the turkeys they are looking for at a competitive price,” said Bell.

This occurs during the midst of an all-time high, period of inflation, where gas and grain are two necessities for the success of farmers, especially when those prices have sky-rocketed.

Co-owner, Wyatt Bentley said, “Feed prices went up, and then fuel, and cost of haul and transport and everything, so I’d say our costs went up, but so did the larger turkey farms.”

So even though prices would typically increase anyways, the shortage magnifies it.

“We have sold more turkeys at this point halfway through October than we sold last year by Thanksgiving. If you want a turkey for Thanksgiving, be it a little turkey or a grocery store turkey, you want to get on the front end of that,” said Allie Bentley.

The Bentleys say they only have nine turkeys left to sell for the season, and that if you want your pick - grocery store or local farm - go ahead and get on it now.

Moving forward, the family farm can be found at Hendersonville Farmers & Artisan Market this Saturday for a pop-up event.

