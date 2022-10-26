Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!

Thursday, October 27th:

The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.

Saturday, October 29th:

The East Tennessee Historical Society is calling all monsters! Monsters at the Museum is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center. This event highlights the monsters and superstitions that have called East Tennessee home throughout the years. There will be Halloween-themed children’s games, crafts, costume contests, and storytelling. The best part is that this event is free for the entire family!

Navitat is hosting a Halloween event called Trick or Trees for the whole family to enjoy. There will be spooky music, candy, and a costume contest where you will be entered for a chance to win two free passes to the adventure park. You will be in a full-body harness and gloves so keep that in mind when dressing up. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Knox County is hosting a fall festival and trunk or treat on Saturday at Tommy Schumpert Park. It’s from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You and the family can walk a spooky trail gathering candy, visit local crafters, pick a pumpkin and paint it.

Sunday, October 30th:

The Farragut Harvestfest is this Sunday at the Village Green Shopping Center. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be vendors, live entertainment, trick or treating, and a Halloween costume contest. The categories for the costume contests are best baby, best child under 12, best pet, best group, best over 50, and best of festival. The event is free!

