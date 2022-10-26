Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville.

The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.

839 people have already used the facility, according to officials. That’s a little more than 40 people a day.

“It is a big number. We’re very excited about it though,” said Karen Pershing, Executive Director for the Metro Drug Coalition.

Pershing said she’s not surprised by the strong turnout, citing a huge need in the area.

“If you looked at the addiction rates in how many overdoses we have had,” Pershing explained. “Not just in Knox County, but in the 15 surrounding counties.”

Knox County data shows that 533 people died in 2021 due to a drug overdose. That’s a 29% increase compared to 2020.

Pershing said The Gateway has already made a difference in people’s lives, giving people the chance to use the facility’s art room, music room and group therapy sessions. She said one person has been going every day since the facility opened.

“He walked in the day of our open house, saw a picture of a gentleman who had helped him previously and literally was just blown away,” Pershing said.

The 839 people that used The Gateway so far are only the beginning. Pershing expects to bring in as many as 3,000 people a month in the future.

The next phase of The Gateway will include a fitness center and a coffee shop, which is expected to open up in the middle of 2023.

