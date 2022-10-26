Jones Cove Road reopens after months-long closure due to flooding damage

The road was closed after flooding damaged the bridge in July.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, was reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months for repairs.

“We are pleased to have this bridge opened earlier than expected,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley. “This new structure will serve motorists in Sevier County for decades to come.”

The road was closed after flooding damaged the bridge in July. TDOT officials expected one lane of the road to be opened by the middle of November and hoped to have both lanes open by the end of the year and all construction to be finished sometime in 2023.

“Motorists should be aware that crews will still be working in this area in the weeks to come to finish the project,” TDOT representative Mark Nagi said. “All construction activities are expected to be complete in early 2023.”

Eastbound travelers were detoured from Jones Cove Road to State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339.

Westbound traffic was directed to State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339, Nagi said.

