Knoxville barbershop offering free haircuts to veterans and active service members

Free haircuts will be given out at Gambuzza’s Barbershop Northshore and West Knoxville locations on Veterans Day.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans and active service members can get a free haircut at Gambuzza’s Barbershops on Veteran’s Day.

“We owe a great deal to our veterans and active service members,” co-owner of Gambuzza’s Barbershop, Frank Gambuzza, said. “We look forward to being able to greet these local heroes personally, and thank them for what they do for us.”

A Military I.D. is required and vouchers will be given out to those who can’t be fit into the schedule.

You can go to both of their locations; 304 S. Northshore Dr. and 1543 Downtown West Blvd.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can schedule an appointment by calling 865-588-4001.

