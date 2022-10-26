Knoxville barbershop offering free haircuts to veterans and active service members
Free haircuts will be given out at Gambuzza’s Barbershop Northshore and West Knoxville locations on Veterans Day.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans and active service members can get a free haircut at Gambuzza’s Barbershops on Veteran’s Day.
“We owe a great deal to our veterans and active service members,” co-owner of Gambuzza’s Barbershop, Frank Gambuzza, said. “We look forward to being able to greet these local heroes personally, and thank them for what they do for us.”
A Military I.D. is required and vouchers will be given out to those who can’t be fit into the schedule.
You can go to both of their locations; 304 S. Northshore Dr. and 1543 Downtown West Blvd.
Walk-ins are welcome but you can schedule an appointment by calling 865-588-4001.
