Knoxville barbershop offering free haircuts to veterans and active service members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans and active service members can get a free haircut at Gambuzza’s Barbershops on Veteran’s Day.

“We owe a great deal to our veterans and active service members,” co-owner of Gambuzza’s Barbershop, Frank Gambuzza, said. “We look forward to being able to greet these local heroes personally, and thank them for what they do for us.”

A Military I.D. is required and vouchers will be given out to those who can’t be fit into the schedule.

You can go to both of their locations; 304 S. Northshore Dr. and 1543 Downtown West Blvd.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can schedule an appointment by calling 865-588-4001.

