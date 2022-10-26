Knoxville police searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Her grandmother waited for her inside their home to make the walk from her bus stop; however, she never arrived home,” officials said.

Investigators said they believe she might be with a non-custodial family member.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Have you seen #missingteen Masai'yah Westfield? Last seen on 10/20/22 getting off the bus in Western Heights; however, she never arrived home. She attends Fulton HS & may be staying w/friends. If you know her whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or App P3 TIPS. pic.twitter.com/4GjKGYiRp6 — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) October 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.