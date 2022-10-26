Knoxville police searching for missing teen

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Her grandmother waited for her inside their home to make the walk from her bus stop; however, she never arrived home,” officials said.

Investigators said they believe she might be with a non-custodial family member.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

