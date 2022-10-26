Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich

Make your own Fried Bologna Sandwich at home!
For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer.

SERVINGS: Makes 1 Sandwich

Ingredients:

· 1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

· 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

· 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine

· ¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper

· 4 oz. thinly sliced bologna

· 2 slices seeded rye bread

· A few iceberg lettuce leaves torn

Instructions

1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper.

2. Arrange half of bologna slices in a neat stack. Starting near the center and working toward the edges of the stack, cut four 1″-long slits, spacing evenly. Repeat with remaining bologna.

3. Heat a dry large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Working in batches, arrange bologna slices in a single layer in skillet and cook until browned all over and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate as they are done. Save skillet with any fat.

4. Arrange bread in a single layer in reserved skillet and cook over medium high until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board.

5. To build sandwich, spread mustard mixture evenly over each slice of bread. Divide bologna between 2 slices and top with lettuce: drizzle with pickle brine. Close up sandwich and cut in half.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
school bus generic
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Make your own Fried Bologna Sandwich at home!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich
Make your own Kartoffelpuffer at home!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Potato Pancakes
Make your own Kartoffelpuffer at home!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Potato Pancakes
Knoxville police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen getting off the bus on...
Knoxville police locate missing teen