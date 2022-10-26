Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich
Make your own Fried Bologna Sandwich at home!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer.
SERVINGS: Makes 1 Sandwich
Ingredients:
· 1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
· 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
· 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine
· ¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper
· 4 oz. thinly sliced bologna
· 2 slices seeded rye bread
· A few iceberg lettuce leaves torn
Instructions
1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper.
2. Arrange half of bologna slices in a neat stack. Starting near the center and working toward the edges of the stack, cut four 1″-long slits, spacing evenly. Repeat with remaining bologna.
3. Heat a dry large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Working in batches, arrange bologna slices in a single layer in skillet and cook until browned all over and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate as they are done. Save skillet with any fat.
4. Arrange bread in a single layer in reserved skillet and cook over medium high until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board.
5. To build sandwich, spread mustard mixture evenly over each slice of bread. Divide bologna between 2 slices and top with lettuce: drizzle with pickle brine. Close up sandwich and cut in half.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.