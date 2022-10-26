Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fried Bologna Sandwich

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For this recipe, we use seeded rye bread but you can use whichever you prefer.

SERVINGS: Makes 1 Sandwich

Ingredients:

· 1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

· 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

· 1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped dill pickles, plus 2 Tbsp. brine

· ¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper

· 4 oz. thinly sliced bologna

· 2 slices seeded rye bread

· A few iceberg lettuce leaves torn



Instructions

1. Mix mustard, mayonnaise, and chopped pickles in a small bowl to combine, season with pepper.

2. Arrange half of bologna slices in a neat stack. Starting near the center and working toward the edges of the stack, cut four 1″-long slits, spacing evenly. Repeat with remaining bologna.

3. Heat a dry large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Working in batches, arrange bologna slices in a single layer in skillet and cook until browned all over and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate as they are done. Save skillet with any fat.

4. Arrange bread in a single layer in reserved skillet and cook over medium high until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board.

5. To build sandwich, spread mustard mixture evenly over each slice of bread. Divide bologna between 2 slices and top with lettuce: drizzle with pickle brine. Close up sandwich and cut in half.





