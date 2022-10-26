Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Potato Pancakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Called by different names in Germany’s various regions, Kartoffelpuffer, or potato pancakes, are easy to make and are absolutely delicious!

PREP TIME: 15 mins

COOK TIME: 10 mins

TOTAL TIME: 25 mins

SERVINGS: 8 Kartoffelpuffer

INGREDIENTS

· 2 1/2 pounds starchy potatoes, peeled and very finely grated (RAW, not cooked)

· 1 small yellow onion, very finely grated

· 2 large eggs

· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour (or more if needed)

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· neutral-tasting oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Thoroughly wring out the liquid in the grated potatoes by placing them in a colander and squeezing them with your hands or by placing them in a clean dish towel or cheese cloth and wringing out the liquid.

2. Place the drained grated potatoes in a medium-sized bowl with the grated onion, eggs, flour, and salt and use your hands to work it into a tacky mixture. Add a little more flour if needed. Do not let the mixture sit for long before using it, use it immediately.

3. Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and place 1/3 to 1/2 cup of the mixture (depending on size preference) in the hot pan and flatten into pancakes with the back of a spoon. Fry on both sides for 3-5 minutes until the Kartoffelpuffer is golden. Place them briefly on paper towels.

4. Serve immediately while hot with applesauce.

