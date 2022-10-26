Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours.

The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the season, so this is an opportunity for me to really haunt a real haunted house. People always ask is the house haunted it definitely it is haunted. But now it’s theatrically haunted,” said Evanswood.

Crashes of thunder when you walk in, moving pictures on the walls and things that just fly by.

The oldest home in Sevier County tells a haunted story for Halloween. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The Chapel inside Haunted Magic Mansion. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Evanswood not only has made this a magical space, but restoring much of the home like when it was built 200 years ago.

“Also, everything the house is original period style from the 1880′s, 1890′s. Things I’ve been collecting over the years, so all the furniture is unique to this time period,” he said.

So, how does he know its haunted? In the time he’s lived here, the house has given him surprises.

“This rolling pin, that’s a pretty amazing story. I popped the floorboard off in the kitchen to redo that as I’ve been restoring the house and that rolled right out into my hands is like a gift from the house,” he said. “Welcome to the dining room here at Magic Mansion. All these rooms are featured on the regular house tour. But for Halloween, you’ll be passing through the majority of the house tour rooms to find all the secret passageways and the special effects and all the illusions that I’ve been able to mix into this theme.”

A scene inside Magic Mansion on Boyds Creek Highway. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

He said his goal isn’t to have you scared, but question your mind.

“Blood and guts and that sort of thing. I think we get enough of that every day. It’s what I would refer to as a classy haunted house. It’s not terrifying,” He said.

Evanswood has started doing year-round tours of the home, but this week he’s got a little extra with the Halloween themes going on.

