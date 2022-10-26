The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge

Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mountain Mile is a reinvestment of a shopping area in Pigeon Forge.

Formerly a vacant shopping mall, the area just off Teaster Lane is home to Downtown Flavortown and Junciton 35 for food, or REI for shopping and Escapeology for fun.

“Just a unique experience and just fun we’re proud to have here in Pigeon Forge and certainly something when you think back to the early 80s and 90s This used to be a thriving mall and now it’s basically an open air mall and thriving once again,” said Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins.

“The owners redeveloped it and turned it into something that’s totally different than anything else in our community,” said Leon Downey, Pigeon Forge Tourism Director.

Thrill rides will take you 200 ft in the air and let to fall for life at 60 mph. The Mountain Monster is for the thrill seeker in you.

The Listening Room is another option for food and entertainment.

“The Listening Room in Nashville just celebrated its 16th year started years ago by Chris Blair, our founder, with the intention of showcasing each songwriters individual stories behind the songs,” said Mary Holliday with The Listening Room. “Our venue here is an intimate setting so we can it’s more focused on the writer themselves and the stories behind the song.”

REI Pigeon Forge is a place where you can go to get ready for your next hike.

“That layering is so important. So your first layer, your base layer, as we call it, you want it to be sweat wicking. That’ll help keep you cool. So no cotton is a big thing a lot of people don’t think about and might not come prepared, you know for that active vacation and hygiene and whatnot. But you can go synthetic, you can go wool, anything that kind of pulls that moisture away from your skin and help keep you more comfortable when you’re out there,” said Cameron Campbell with REI.

