Police: Fairview murder suspect beat man to death, put body in freezer


Michae Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
Michae Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson and Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview family is behind bars after police say they played a role in the death of a man who was murdered and then stuffed into a freezer.

Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded Sunday to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.

When police arrived and began investigating, Carr’s body was found wrapped in plastic and inside a freezer in the home’s basement, police said. According to an affidavit, Michael Lee put a ball into a sock and beat Carr to death. He told police he put Carr’s body into the freezer “in an attempt to protect his family” and then threw away his makeshift weapon.

Michael Lee’s wife, Angeline, was questioned by police about Carr’s death. She said Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later, her husband came to her and said he thought he had killed Carr. She told police “looking back,” she should have called 911.

Angeline Lee and Dennis Lee, the couple’s son, were charged with accessory to murder in the case.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

