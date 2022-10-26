Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Ron and Jill Maupin were injured in a crash over the weekend after a truck ran into the back of...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
school bus generic
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

A California family is terrified after a woman with a pickaxe smashed the windows of their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman with pickax vandalizes family’s home
Free haircuts will be given out at Gambuzza’s Barbershop Northshore and West Knoxville...
Knoxville barbershop offering free haircuts to veterans and active service members
Knoxville police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen getting off the bus on...
Knoxville police searching for missing teen
Affordable Care Act premiums are rising by 4 percent for 2023, but enhanced subsidies will...
Obamacare premiums up; subsidies will help
A California family is terrified after a woman with a pickaxe smashed the windows of their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman with pickax vandalizes family’s home