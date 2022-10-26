Warming up with more sunshine to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and warmer temperatures return as we head toward the end of the week. Our next system arrives later this weekend bringing more rain that lingers into Halloween.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy still, but clouds are breaking up as the night goes out. It will be partly cloudy by the morning, with a low around 49 degrees.

The sunshine finally returns Thursday, helping boost us back to a seasonable high of 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds are in and out Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are in the low 70s Friday and around 70 on Saturday. The clouds at least help to slow down the cooling for that Saturday evening Vols football game, with Kentucky coming to town.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered showers Sunday afternoon on through Monday for Halloween. It’s still looking like scattered light to moderate rain, with isolated heavier downpours at times, but also to become more isolated by Monday evening for trick-or-treating.

We’re back in the lower 70s by the middle of the week with more sunshine.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.