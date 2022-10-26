Young-Williams shares safety advice for your pets this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center offered several pieces of advice to pet owners days ahead of Halloween, which include remove low hanging cords from their area and taking sugary foods out of their reach. Officials also asked people to remove choking hazards and lit candles that could harm a pet.

If pet owners do plan to dress up their animal for Halloween, Young-Williams recommended costumes that aren’t restrictive or ones that’ll impact their sight or hearing.

“We just want tot encourage everyone to keep in mind some animals like the holidays. Some animals like costumes, but some don’t,” Chastedy Johnson with Young-Williams said.

Johnson also recommended giving your pet a microchip in case they run away while out trick-or-treating. Before Halloween comes on Monday, Young-Williams wants to remind all cat owners that Saturday is National Cat Day. They’re asking cat owners to give their furry friends a little more attention to celebrate. Johnson wants to specifically celebrate black cats because so many stay in shelters longer than other cats.

“We just want people to come out and introduce themselves and get to know them. It’s not a superstition thing, but it is spooky season and these babies need a home as well,” Johnson said.

Young-Williams said many black cats don’t get adopted quickly because they don’t take pictures well and some potential adopters believe they’re bad luck.

The animal center has several black cats along with other cats and dogs at its Division St. and Kingston Pike locations.

