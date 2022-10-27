$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world.
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world.

Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel.

“Flatrock started, probably, well over 20 years ago as a vision of mine,” said Rusty Bittle, the president of Flatrock.

From a vision into a reality. Bittle said he looked at hundreds of different locations before settling on 773 acres of land in Cumberland County to lay down nearly six miles of track.

Bittle compares it to a country club for motorsports, but they also have plans of hosting races, potentially NASCAR and IndyCar.

“We have a commercial track and a club track,” Bittle explained. “With the amenities; I think that’s what sets Flatrock apart from the other clubs.”

Flatrock officials think a weekend of racing could bring upwards of 200,000 people to the site. Bittle said they plan on eventually bringing in breweries, restaurants and hotels to the immediate area.

“It’s going to be a destination to bring people in,” said Allen Foster, Cumberland County Mayor. “So, it’s great for our tourism; the economic impact is huge.”

Foster believes it will have the biggest economic footprint in the entire county.

Bittle said Flatrock will employ more than 100 people, and that doesn’t include the eventual hotels and restaurants.

The track itself was designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects. They’ve designed more than 100 tracks worldwide. Officials said they gave them almost 800 acres of space to work with and basically said “have fun.”

Construction started at Flatrock last year and they plan on opening the club track in May.

