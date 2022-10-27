All about the Benjamin’s: Why universities opt for alternate uniform looks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday the Vols will take on Kentucky in the border battle between the two long-time rivals.

Tuesday, the Vols announced they’re wearing what is called the dark mode uniforms featuring an all-black look including players’ helmets.

”If you really love your team, you’re going to be willing to change whatever you need to change to make sure your team is successful. Lots of fan passion because once again, at the end of the day, the size of the fan base and the passion of the fanbase is what equals the revenue that we’re able to generate, and that’s what allows us to hire coaches; it allows us to have more money for NIL and revenue is really the key that makes the engine run,” said Executive Director of the Center for Sports Analytics at Samford University, Darin White.

The black uniforms were worn by Tennessee last year, but the helmets are a new addition.

The look is one of many for the Vols this year, a way for the university to get new eyes on the school and program.

“It’s all about eyeballs, that’s what sports marketing is about, its all about eyeballs. It’s all about recruiting fans to like our team and that’s going to be the younger generation, that’s who we’re going to be recruiting, that’s who we’re going to be recruiting to our football team,” said White.

It’s a trend that was made popular by the Oregon Ducks, and has continued many years later.

”One of the main revenue streams for any sports organization is licensing, license merchandise you know when you create these unique fun traditional uniforms do tend to appeal to the younger audience and that’s a big focal point of how to attract the new generation of fans,” said White.

