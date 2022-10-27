Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players.

On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.

It was a quick exchange with Colton tapping Hooker on the arm, and the Vols QB asking ”Is this for me?” before taking the drawing and saying thank you. After that, Colton was spotted doing cartwheels of excitement on the field at Neyland Stadium.

“You’re the best Hendon Hooker,” said Colton, reflecting on the Saturday he had.

In the days after the game, Hooker was able to reflect on that moment and even answered a question about it in his press conference.

“For me to receive a note from a kid admiring me or looking up to me is a blessing. Hopefully I’m doing what he wants to do one day and showing him that anything is possible when you work hard,” said Hooker.

From the family’s perspective, it was a great moment getting to see Colton interact with one of the best players in college football. His mom adding that seeing someone of his stature taking time for a kid isn’t something you see every day.

“He’s a cool guy and I hope that one day Colton grows up to have the same kind of integrity that Hendon Hooker has,” said Sarah.

Colton has already said he plans to make more drawings and hopes they end up in the hands of more UT players going forward.

