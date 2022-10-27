Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Area Urban League named Charles F. Lomax Jr. as its new president and chief executive officer Thursday.

Lomax has served as a city director for nearly three years and emerged during a national search, according to a release. He will succeed Phyllis Y. Nichols, who led the organization for two decades.

“The board unanimously voted to select Charles as the next generation leader of the Knoxville Area Urban League,” said Jan Brown, board chair of the nonprofit. “It was a clear decision, and we are fortunate to welcome his proven expertise in community leadership, strong vision and passion for equality to the organization.”

Lomax, the City of Knoxville’s director of community empowerment, will take the leadership position on Dec. 12, 2022. Before, Nicholas was the longest-serving CEO of the five leaders in the organization’s 54-year history in Knoxville.

“Charles will lead with enthusiasm and commitment to our mission of equity, civil rights and economic self-reliance for all,” Nichols said. “He has the ability to bring opportunities for further engagement across all of our platforms and programs in order to deepen the work and impact of the Knoxville Area Urban League in our community.”

In the role of director of community empowerment, Lomax addresses concerns and collaborates for change while serving as a liaison between community organizations and the city, a release stated. During his time, Lomax assisted on the establishment of Knoxville’s Empower Knox initiative, which is an effort to improve the lives of at-risk youth and young adults while empowering the organizations that serve them.

Lomax has also been the pastor at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcos for more than a decade, a KAUL spokesperson stated.

“Charles has been an integral part of my team since day one, and he will be missed,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “The good news is he will be continuing to use his experience and skill set to benefit the people of Knoxville through the Urban League. The Knoxville Area Urban League is a great partner of our city, and I look forward to working together on projects in the future.”

Lomax said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor.

“It is an honor to be entrusted with the great responsibility of leading the Knoxville Area Urban League and furthering its mission of empowering the underserved,” Lomax said. “Our community deserves economic self-reliance, access to education, social and racial justice and to know that all residents are secure in their civil rights. I am grateful to be part of the organization’s work to achieve those goals.”

The new CEO holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from The University of Tennessee, a Master of Divinity in homiletics from Morehouse School of Religion at the Interdenominational Theological Center and a doctorate in divinity and ministry from Emory University, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.