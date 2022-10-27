Mild end to the week with another cold front later this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a difference just a few hours make. We are much warmer and we have dry and sunny weather through the first part of the holiday weekend. That means things look great for high school football and for the Vols game Saturday evening.

That said, rain is still in the forecast late Sunday into much of the day of Halloween Monday. Behind this next front, we should actually warm up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More than 70% of Tennessee is now in a drought, up substantially from last week. “Level 2″ of drought also expands in our immediate area, taking up a larger part of Monroe County, and now into Blount, as well.

Did you enjoy the sunshine Thursday? It’s mostly here to stay Friday. First up, tonight: Your evening plans are exceptionally mild. We are a little colder into Friday morning with a clear sky. The low will be around 42 degrees in the Valley, upper 30s a little higher up.

Friday is a little warmer than previous days, with just some high clouds. The afternoon peak temperature will range from 68-75 degrees, with 73 around Knoxville. Now to the weekend!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday afternoon features a few more clouds; we’re totally dry but we will call it partly cloudy. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, the night game will start in the lower 60s. We should wrap up in the middle to upper 50s.

The ‘next thing up’ is rain by Sunday late afternoon or evening. We’re quite a bit colder, too, in the lower 60s most of the day. Rain comes from the southwest and could be decently heavy. A good ‘average’ for our area looks like half an inch, at least from this far out.

Halloween Monday also has some rain. That said, intensity should taper off by dusk. Have rain gear options for trick-or-treating. Still, it’s pretty light by then.

Tuesday and Wednesday slowly brings out the sunshine. We are back above average on temps, with the lower 70s and sunshine by next Thursday.

