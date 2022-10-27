New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowded Knox County schools in Hardin Valley has pushed school leaders to make tough adjustments ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

School board members have been stuck trying to map out who exactly will be attending a new school being built in Hardin Valley. For weeks, parents have raised concerns about traffic and zoning. The new school would be able to take up to 1,200 students with more than 700 being pulled from their current schools.

Wednesday night, school leaders proposed three alternatives to the original zoning plan, which includes removing the Hayden Hills neighborhood from the rezoning, expand the proposed zoning map and introduce The Grandfather Clause.

The clause would give Thomas a peace of mind as this would at least allow her rising 5th grader and her son to stay at their current school together.

Tracey Thomas sleeps a little easier at night knowing where her children are attending school in the morning, but come next fall she doesn’t have a clue where they’ll end up. It’s possible that her children would be attending separate schools.

“Mama’s stressed,” said Thomas. “As a mom, that’s just you know, that’s just a special moment to think about her holding his hand and walking him in school.”

Thomas is one of many of families that will be impacted by the new school. The school is the district’s solution to overcrowded classrooms at Ball Camp, Hardin Valley and Karns Elementary schools.

The school will remain nameless and unstaffed until zoning is finalized. Parents can expect to have an answer during the next school board meeting on November 9th.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.