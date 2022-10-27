New restaurant to open in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old restaurant in Seymour will soon open with a new name and a menu. The new owners said the restaurant is needed in the Seymour community.

The new 1783 Eatery is located in the heart of Seymour along Chapman Highway.

“It’s a new concept for us,” said Executive Chef Roman Campbell. “We’re really excited about it. Something different than the Applewood. We’ve got a few of our favorites that’ll be here, or vegetable soup or loaded potato soup.”

That’s right a familiar favorite for tourists and locals is the group that’s behind the new restaurant. The menu will be different after months of tasting and developing, they’ve come up with items they believe will fit the Seymour community.

“It was months and months of testing. That got us to the point of our final menu. So, again, what went into it is just you know, what our understanding of our customers our customer base,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the group believes this new restaurant is something that’s currently missing in the Seymour area.

“We’re not trying to be high-end, but we definitely want to be a good quality restaurant at a reasonable price and that’s kind of our goal. So I think we have a good fit. I think there’s Seymour missing that, for sure. So they’ve been looking for a good restaurant,” he said.

The décor and name of the restaurant are based on the history of Seymour, with 1783 being the year the community was founded. On the walls are pictures of some of the old homesteads and the Slow and Easy train that ran from Knoxville to Sevierville.

“The history is coming from that’s where a lot of our artwork and things will be will be old pictures, like this feature wall that we have here. This is all Seymour, Boyds Creek all the his there’s so much history; we’rere really really rich in history in this particular area.”

The restaurant is aiming to open next month, but the official opening date has not been announced.

