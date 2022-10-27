Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River

Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the goalposts as two attractions in the river.
People apparently jumped into the river, fished it out and brought it back to campus
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River.

Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the goalposts as three attractions in the river.

The listings come complete with reviews, with one ranking at 4.8 stars anopther at five stars.

“A moving tribute of the victory of good over evil!” one reviewer said.

Tennessee is set to take on Kentucky on Saturday.

