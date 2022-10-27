Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.

“When she needed a place to stay, he allowed her to move into his residence. The two became romantically involved,” the report stated. “[The victim] does not drive but needed to be transported to and from doctor’s appointments, go grocery shopping, etc., so he agreed to buy a car so Mrs. Newman and he could complete daily living activities.”

Afterward, the two bought a car, the report said, Newman dropped the victim off at home and left with his wheelchair and the car’s paperwork to go to the victim’s son’s house. She reportedly did not return to the victim’s home.

“Mrs. Newman would not return [the victim’s] phone calls and that’s when he realized that he had been deceived by Mrs. Newman,” the report said.

Newman was taken into custody Tuesday, the report stated, when an officer spotted the vehicle and Newman at a Casey’s on Magnolia Ave. Newman was charged with theft, financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and driving without a license.

