Smokies officials schedule prescribed burns in Cades Cove

Those visiting the area should expect firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane and the Cades Cove Loop Road.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that they and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.

With weather permitting, the prescribed burns will take place between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Park officials shared that the seasonal controlled burns help perpetuate native herbaceous species that provide cover and foraging opportunities for many wildlife.

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are excited to lead prescribed burn operations in Cades Cove this year to meet field restoration goals in the Smokies,” said Fire Management Officer Brian Tonihka. “Notably, we will be using Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in ignition operations for the burns, which will be a first for the National Park Service in the Southeast region. This new technology provides a great opportunity to improve efficiency and operational safety.”

Each year for the last two decades, park managers conducted burns under specific guidelines to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the landscape of Cades Cove.

To decide when to burn the area, officials closely monitor fire weather conditions, including vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature and relative humidity to ensure requirements meet the objections of the burn.

“Forecasted precipitation in the East Tennessee area over the next few weeks will improve the opportunity for prescription parameters to be met,” GSMNP officials said.

Those visiting the area should expect firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane and the Cades Cove Loop Road. In addition, fire activity and smoke may be present during the burns. Fire managers have requested that visitors reduce speed in work zones.

“The closure of Sparks Lane and the access road and trailhead for the Abrams Falls Trail may be necessary during certain operational periods,” GSMNP officials said. “The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations.”

The specific acreage being burned can be found on the below map:

More information about prescribed burns can be found on the GSMNP website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

