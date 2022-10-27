Sunshine returns, with a few nice days ahead of that rain around Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s looking and feeling better for a few days, then our next system bring more rain with some showers lingering into Halloween.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly to partly cloudy, as clouds exit for the early birds. We’re starting the day with a low around 44 degrees, but chilly winds out of the northeast are here.

We have a northeasterly breeze 10 to 15 mph throughout the day, and occasionally gusts around 20 mph. The wind can make it feel colder, but the sunshine definitely helps us out today! We’re topping out around 68 degrees in the Valley, which is perfectly average for this time of the year.

Scattered clouds loop through again tonight with a partly cloudy view on into the morning. We’ll start Friday with a low around 42 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny most of the day, with a warmer high of 73 degrees.

I'm All Vol forecast for the Kentucky at Tennessee game. (WVLT)

Scattered clouds are in and out throughout the day Saturday, but we’re still mild with a high of 70 degrees. The Halloween weekend Vols game is full-on “dark mode” with that 7 PM kickoff, and those scattered clouds actually help to slowdown the cooling in your I’m All Vol forecast! So we’ll start the game still in the low 60s.

The trend for rain to move in Sunday is still on track in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. As of now, it’s looking soggier by midday to afternoon Sunday, then scattered showers last into Monday. We’re still seeing that become mostly cloudy with spotty, light showers by Monday evening for the trick-or-treaters!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

