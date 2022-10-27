Tennessee senator to change plea in campaign fraud case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who has been indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance requested a hearing to change his original not guilty plea.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey initially criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt.”

According to court documents filed Thursday, Kelsey is asking the federal court to “to set a change of plea hearing in this matter.”

The two page motion does not specify what charges or if the move is part of a plea agreement.

Kelsey’s attorney, Paul Bruno, did not immediately return a request for comment. Kelsey’s trial had been set for January 2023.