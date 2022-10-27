Traffic stop leads to confiscation of 200 lbs of marijuana

200 pounds of marijuana
200 pounds of marijuana(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Tuesday in Brownsville.

According to West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents “believe further criminal conduct was afoot and deployed his canine.”

WTDTF said the canine smelled an ordor of drugs coming from the car.

During the search, agents found 227 pounds of marijuana, said WTDTF. The drugs were in multiple brand-new vacuum-sealed bags headed to Nashville.

Three men were taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
$100 million project is set to open next year, and will likely attract racers from around the...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some soggier times and what’s left for...
Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween
New American style restaurant is set to open next month in Seymour.
New Seymour Restaurant
In 2020, Harnish fell ill after rounds of cancer treatments and called 911 for help.
‘I’m glad he did’ | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief’s 911 call
In 2020, Chief Jerry Harnish fell ill after rounds of cancer treatments and called 911 for help.
‘I’m glad he did’ | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief’s 911 call
The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers