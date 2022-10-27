Traffic stop leads to confiscation of 200 lbs of marijuana

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Tuesday in Brownsville.

According to West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents “believe further criminal conduct was afoot and deployed his canine.”

WTDTF said the canine smelled an ordor of drugs coming from the car.

During the search, agents found 227 pounds of marijuana, said WTDTF. The drugs were in multiple brand-new vacuum-sealed bags headed to Nashville.

Three men were taken into custody.

