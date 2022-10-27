UT’s Jaylen McCollough’s attorney shares his side of assault incident in filing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Safety Jaylen McCollough said he acted in self-defense after he was arrested for aggravated assault, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

McCollough was arrested Oct. 9 and claimed that two witnesses, his roommate, Warren Burell, and his girlfriend, Ryan Castlin, weren’t interviewed by police.

A man claimed that he was drinking and went into the wrong apartment.

The victim told officers he realized he had entered the wrong apartment; therefore, he apologized, closed the door and walked back towards the stairs. Afterward, the report stated he told police that a man began pursuing him out of the apartment and started getting aggressive.

He told officers that he heard footsteps behind him, so he turned around at the top of the stairs and was punched in the face. The report stated that it caused him to fall to the bottom of the stairs and lose consciousness.

McCollough claimed that his roommate was there and saw the victim come into the apartment and refuse to leave after McCollough asked him to multiple times, according to the documents.

“Eventually, [the victim] backed up enough to clear the doorframe, at which point Mr. McCollough was able to close the front door and keep Ms. Castlin safe inside the apartment,” the court filing said.

“While standing just outside the front door in the individual vestibule area of his apartment, Mr. McCollough continued to demand that [the victim] leave. According to Mr. Burrell, [the victim] started to become more aggressive and belligerent. [The victim] then threatened to come back inside the apartment. After threatening to re-enter the property, Mr. McCollough punched [the victim] one time in the face. Mr. McCollough and Mr. Burrell both report that at the time he was punched, [the victim] was standing within two feet of their front door, that he never turned his back and left the apartment at any time, and that he was nowhere near the top of the stairs at the time of the interaction.”

The case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 in Knox County Felony Court. At this time, it is not clear whether McCollough will play on Saturday.

“He’s been cleared on the campus side. Whoever looks at that has decided that based on the evidence that they cleared him,” Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel said. “He’s been with us here the last week, so we’ll see.”

The football player is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols and is a captain for the team.

