Varsity All Access | Notable games for final week of the regular season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not, we have reached the final week of the 2022 High School Football regular season. All the fun kicks off with a terrific Rivalry Thursday matchup. West Knoxville Rivals Bearden and Farragut will go at it this year at the home of the Bulldogs with playoff positioning on the line.

7:00 PM Farragut (7-2) AT Bearden (6-3) RIVALRY THURSDAY

Even first year Bearden head coach Josh Jones is a bit surprised how quickly the Bulldogs have become major players in Region 2-6A. The Dawgs have been barking loud proud with their three losses coming to West {which should win Class-5A, at perennial power Maryville, where many dreams go to die, and at Anderson County, the #2 team in the state in Class-4A. Up next on Thursday night and riding a six game win streak are Eddie Courtney’s Farragut Admirals. Both teams are 3-1 in Region-2, 6A. The winner Thursday night will hope that Maryville loses to Bradley Central Friday night. If that happens then, the Farragut/Bearden winner is the region Champion. If Maryville wins Friday night, then the winner of Thursday’s game will get the number 2 seed and a home playoff game and the loser will go on the road to play the loser of Friday nights Dobyns Bennett at Science Hill game.

7:00 PM Chattanooga Christian (8-1) AT Webb (8-0)

Our final regular season Varsity All Access Game of the Week is a dandy. Chattanooga Christian, led by talented 4-star WR Boo Carter. He’s been offered by dozens of schools including the team expected to land him, his home state Tennessee Volunteers. Chances are Carter’s Chargers have not faced a team line Webb School of Knoxville. David Meske’s Green machine is firing on all cylinders led on offense by versatile quarterback Charlie Robinson. The Spartans are averaging nearly 38 points pregame while playing terrific defense also. Should be a great game as both teams make their push towards a possible state title in 2022.

7:00 PM Maryville (6-3) AT Bradley Central (7-2)

Maryville lost to juggernaut West High last week.. With the loss, the Red Rebels have three regular-season losses and have lost to a Knoxville team for the first time since 2000. Head coach Derek Hunt is imploring his squad to put all that behind them when they tackled Bradley Central on the road Friday night. A win in this region matchup secures the Region-2, 6A championship for the Rebels. The Bears (7-2) overall, are 2-2 in Region play after going 2-2 in their last four games. The two losses to region foes Farragut and Bearden. We’ll see Maryville can join the arty Friday night in Cleveland.

7:00 PM West (9-0) AT Central (6-3)

Lamar Brown West High Rebels have absolutely rolled through this 2022 schedule, destroying teams along the way and that includes Blount County Powers Alcoa and Maryville. AT 9-0, the Rebels are primed to make a playoff run, which many believe will end up with a Class-5A championship. Nick Craney’s 6-3 Bobcats can steal some headlines along the way. At (3-1) in region play, an upset of the (4-0) Rebels would earn Central the Region-2, 5A championship. A tall order, but expect the Cats to go out clawing as the regular season comes to a close Friday night.

