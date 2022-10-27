‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Knoxville Tiny Home
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
Neighborhood Family Clinic prepares for its grand opening.
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
Going My Way: Where is the beer barrel?
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?

Latest News

This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
Charles F. Lomax Jr.
Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid fierce battles, Russia warns it could hit US satellites
Weather permitting, burn operations will occur between Tuesday, November 1 and Tuesday,...
Smokies officials schedule prescribed burns in Cades Cove