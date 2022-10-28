6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral

At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday,...
At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.(KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – At least six people were injured in a shooting Friday outside a funeral for a man who was killed by gunfire, police said.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said at a news conference that one person was in critical condition and five others were stable. All were being treated at area hospitals, CNN reported.

One of the victims in stable condition was taken to a children’s hospital. Officials did not provide specifics on whether all the victims had gunshot wounds.

No other information was provided on the victims, and police did not identify a suspect or suspects. Investigators said there may have been multiple shooters, and they are looking at surveillance footage from the area.

The Destiny of Faith Church where the shooting occurred is located in the city’s Brighton Heights area. KDKA reported the funeral was for John Hornezes Jr., a 20-year-old who was killed in a shooting in the area Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
$100 million project is set to open next year, and will likely attract racers from around the...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
The 15-year-old girl, left, was found dead near Cookeville. The suspect in her death, right, is...
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
The family of 38-year-old Joe Schmidt, who had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008, found...
Father of 6, kidney donor receives transplant