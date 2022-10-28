Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical emergency, according to City of Gatlinburg Spokesperson Seth Butler.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to Anakeesta Friday afternoon after an employee fell down an embankment, according to City of Gatlinburg Spokesperson Seth Butler.

“An Anakeesta employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift and suffered a medical emergency,” Butler said. “The individual subsequently fell down the embankment.”

First responders rescued the employee and took them to Pigeon Forge before they were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

No additional information on the condition of the employee was released.

