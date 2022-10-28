Clouds build into Saturday, rain chances return for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our weekend is a tale of two tales with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday before rain enters the picture starting Sunday morning. For the Fall festivities this weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast and the radar as Sunday looks to be soggy with off an on rain throughout the entire day and even into the overnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re looking at a mostly clear evening ahead with a few clouds passing by from time to time as temperatures begin to cool quickly after sunset. If you have plans to be outside make sure to grab a jacket with the cooler temperatures. Many areas are waking up Saturday morning to partly cloudy skies as they move in from the south and west with low temperatures in the lower 40s to start.

Temperatures on the cooler side for the Vols game (WVLT)

For those tailgating for the Vols game or planning to be outdoors, we can expect sunshine to mix with clouds throughout the day and the highs will be dependent on when the thicker clod coverage moves in. High temperatures for Saturday are right around 70, but for the game itself temperatures will be in the middle 60s for kickoff and falling into the middle to upper 50s by the time the game ends.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will be on the rise as we head towards daybreak on your Sunday with showers moving in and continuing off and on throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and this will keep temperatures in check in the middle 60s. We’ll keep rain chances in the mix through the overnight and into Halloween on Monday. Good news is that the rain looks to clear out for the Trick-Or-Treaters, but with the cooler temperatures around you may want to keep a jacket nearby.

Moving into next week, we’ll slowly begin to get the clouds to clear and that will allow more sunshine to return and warm us into the lower 70s by next Tuesday.

We'll see showers returning heading into Sunday (WVLT)

