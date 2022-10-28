East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

Those who find the substances in their Halloween candy should call 911.
Some drugs can appear to be candy, according to officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities.

The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy.

“If you happen to find anything like this in your kids bags this year, please call 911 to report it so we can look into where it may have come from,” officials said.

The Greeneville Police Department would like to pass on the following information for the upcoming Halloween season and...

Posted by Greeneville TN Police Department on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

