Experts discuss importance of ‘Substance Abuse Prevention Month’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse disorders impact many people across the Commonwealth.

“Nobody wakes up one day and is like, ‘I wanna be a drug addict,’ that’s not really the case at all,” said Leann Gullett, Hazard Outreach Manager with Brightview Health. “Its a lot of mental health, its a lot of trauma, a lot of underlying background issues that lead them down the path of addiction.”

In honor of Substance Abuse Prevention Month, several people who work in recovery are discussing why this month is so important.

“This month just kind of highlights everyone who provides those services in a community, and we kind of just give a little bit of hope to them and lets them know this is what we do, this is what we offer, and this is how you can get the help,” said Gullett.

Those with Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) said there are a lot of resources out there to help prevent people from continuing living in addiction.

“I think people are more open to talk about it, even the court systems. Instead of just throwing people in prison, I know... they’re trying to help more,” said Jessica Brewer, a Peer Support Specialist with KRCC. “They’re trying to get more treatment, there’s the recovery court programs, there’s a lot more they’re trying to do as far as recovery goes.”

Although there are several resources available for those seeking recovery, those with Brightview said there is still work to do with substance abuse prevention.

“That’s where education in the community comes into play... awareness, and just loving people; to let them know there is a better way to live,” said Nikki Gibson, Operations Director with Brightview Health.

You can hear more about Substance Abuse Prevention Month on Issues and Answers Monday night at 7:00 on WYMT.

