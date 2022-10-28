Fans reacts to the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis

Fans reacts to the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis
Fans reacts to the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans, Joyce Peterson and Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 87-year-old music legend Jerry Lee Lewis died at his home in DeSoto County on October 28.

Lewis’s fans had much to say about his passing.

”Jerry Lee just had that magnetic personality and did things with a keyboard nobody else thought about doing...played it with his elbow. He’d get up on top of the thing and play it with his feet. He was just an awesome performer and unbelievably great recording artist and as far as I’m concerned a superhuman being,” said Keith Sykes, Ardent Studios’ Chief Manager.

“When I saw him performing and jumping around and kicking the piano with his feet, he was just a larger-than-life person and I wanted to be like that. I really just looked up to him and I thought wow if I could just play like Jerry Lee Lewis and then years later I didn’t get to see him in concert,” said Doug Ruchel, musician and fan.

Rushel says this loss will not only impact Memphis but the music world as a whole.

