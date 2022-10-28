First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

