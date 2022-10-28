GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets NICU babies in the Halloween spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shared dozens of boo-tiful pictures of its NICU babies all dressed up for Halloween.

The little guys and girls are sporting costumes like Little Red Riding Hood, Paddington and even Peter Pan.

Take a look at the gallery attached to this story for some Halloween cuteness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.