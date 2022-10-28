GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets NICU babies in the Halloween spirit

Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies
Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies(Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shared dozens of boo-tiful pictures of its NICU babies all dressed up for Halloween.

The little guys and girls are sporting costumes like Little Red Riding Hood, Paddington and even Peter Pan.

Take a look at the gallery attached to this story for some Halloween cuteness.

