Keep garbage out of Tennessee River

Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to cut down on plastics and garbage in the Tennessee River.
Trash bottle generic
Trash bottle generic(WVLT News)
By Huey Beres
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to cut down on plastics and garbage in the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee River is one of the most plastic-polluted rivers in the country, and officials said most of the garbage in the water actually washed in from land.

Conservation groups around Knoxville found more plastics like bags, bottles and even cigarette butts that contain dangerous microplastics.

“We had fifty volunteers help us remove 236 bags of trash in four hours. We still don’t know the effects of plastics on humans– so much less animals. There are still a lot of studies that need to happen for that,” Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, said. “Until then, we need to reduce the plastics in the water.”

Compared to national statistics, Knoxville is ahead of the curve in recycling.

Enough plastic was recycled last year to save millions of kilowatts of energy. You can help out by visiting any recycling center around Knoxville. To find more information and sign up for curbside recycling, you can visit the City of Knoxville website.

