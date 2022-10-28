Memphis man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor from Louisiana to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking on October 25.

Court documents say Wayne Edwards Settles, 30, was actively involved with the sex trafficking of a minor and an adult. The documents reveal that Settles transported them from Louisiana to Mississippi to perform commercial sex acts in August and September of 2020.

He will be sentenced on February 7, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. A press release says that a federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.