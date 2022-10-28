Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 a.m., members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept., Wartburg City Police Dept., Ninth Judicial Drug Task Force, and agencies throughout East Tennessee began “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.” The operation represents the latest step in a months-long sting that included more than 50 controlled drug buys.

“Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, Wartburg Police Chief Teddy Bales and Attorney General Russell Johnson understand the struggle of drug addiction and the toll it can take on the families and loved ones. They encourage each individual battling addiction to continue to fight and seek help through our many different available resources,” the post said.

Now, authorities are identifying suspects and taking them into custody.

