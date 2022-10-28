Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust(MCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 a.m., members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept., Wartburg City Police Dept., Ninth Judicial Drug Task Force, and agencies throughout East Tennessee began “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.” The operation represents the latest step in a months-long sting that included more than 50 controlled drug buys.

“Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, Wartburg Police Chief Teddy Bales and Attorney General Russell Johnson understand the struggle of drug addiction and the toll it can take on the families and loved ones. They encourage each individual battling addiction to continue to fight and seek help through our many different available resources,” the post said.

Now, authorities are identifying suspects and taking them into custody.

This morning at approximately 8:00 AM members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept., Wartburg City Police Dept., Ninth...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Department on Friday, October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
$100 million project is set to open next year, and will likely attract racers from around the...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

The child was found on Lula Powell Drive.
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some soggier times and what’s left for...
Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween
New American style restaurant is set to open next month in Seymour.
New Seymour Restaurant
In 2020, Harnish fell ill after rounds of cancer treatments and called 911 for help.
‘I’m glad he did’ | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief’s 911 call