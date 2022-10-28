Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at.

As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time outside, he heard growling behind him and before he could turn around he was met by four dogs jumping on him.

According to officials, a bullmastiff dog bit Potter who then drove himself to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

“I remember trying to kick at them trying to get them off me or whatever and a big red dog was trying to get up in my face and I was trying to protect my throat and if it got my throat I was a goner,” said Potter.

As the large bullmastiff forced him to the ground along with three other dogs, they began to bite Potter. The man said he broke his elbow, had a bloody face from scrapes and cuts, and had to get stitches from where the dogs bit his leg which ripped his jeans in the process.

Potter claimed none of the dogs were on a leash, which violated park policy which is stated on signs around the park. He also claimed that after the attack, the dogs owner walked away only saying a few words.

“He hollered and said don’t worry mister they’ve all been vaccinated. He turned around and got in his van and hit the road,” said Potter.

Unsure of the dogs history, Potter said he’s had to get multiple rounds of rabies shots this week to ensure his safety and health. The injuries will heal from the encounter, but now the Morristown native is left with an unnerving feeling anytime he’s met with a bigger dog.

“Yeah you’re not going to walk up to them and say hey boy and pet them. It changes your whole attitude for them,” said Potter.

The Park Rangers at the Panther Creek State Park are looking into this encounter.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.