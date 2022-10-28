Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say

Officials said the boy was found near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m.
The child was found on Lula Powell Drive.
The child was found on Lula Powell Drive.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking to reunite a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents.

Officials said the boy was found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m.

According to an announcement, he was found unharmed and healthy, but police do not know where he lives or who his guardians are.

Those with information are encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
$100 million project is set to open next year, and will likely attract racers from around the...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some soggier times and what’s left for...
Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween
New American style restaurant is set to open next month in Seymour.
New Seymour Restaurant
In 2020, Harnish fell ill after rounds of cancer treatments and called 911 for help.
‘I’m glad he did’ | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief’s 911 call