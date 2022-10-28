Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking to reunite a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents.

Officials said the boy was found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m.

According to an announcement, he was found unharmed and healthy, but police do not know where he lives or who his guardians are.

Those with information are encouraged to call 911.

This young child was found by school staff walking alone around Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive about 20 minutes ago. He is unharmed and healthy but it is unknown where he lives or who his guardians are. If you have info, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/tBa7ciQ0dw — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.