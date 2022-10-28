Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Officials said the boy was found near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking to reunite a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents.
Officials said the boy was found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m.
According to an announcement, he was found unharmed and healthy, but police do not know where he lives or who his guardians are.
Those with information are encouraged to call 911.
