Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living his best life after being showered with support and gifts following a cancer diagnosis.

K9 Argo underwent surgery earlier in October for two masses, one on the back of his neck and the other on his chest. In an update, officials said the mass on his neck was benign and the one on his chest was a tumor.

As a result, the 11-year-old K9 went into retirement with his handler, Sergeant James Troutt.

“The Sheriff, Chief, and Sgt. Troutt are happy to report that the mass on Argo’s neck was benign and the mass in his chest is a tumor but has a 4-5 year life expectancy!” KCSO officials said. “SO- since Argo is 11 and scheduled to retire tomorrow? He is going to ease into retirement with Sgt, Troutt and his family!”

On Friday, a KCSO spokesperson said the good boy had been shown lots of love in the form of gifts and support since being diagnosed with cancer.

“This goodest boy is now retired and living his best life with all the gifts he has been showered with!!!” the update stated.

