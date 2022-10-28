Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this warmer Friday, with a mild start to the weekend, but we’ll see clouds increase ahead of those batches of rain that are still on track Sunday into Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving through this morning, leaving us with a partly cloudy view to start the day and a low around 42 degrees. It’s chillier, but also around the average low.

The good news is that the clouds move out, leaving us mostly sunny most of the day. Today is the warmest in this current stretch, with a high of 73 degrees. There is a cool breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll see a few clouds and patchy fog tonight through Saturday morning, with a low around 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly sunny at first, with scattered clouds increasing in the afternoon to evening. We’re still mild with a high of 70 degrees. The Halloween weekend Vols game is full-on “dark mode” with that 7 PM kickoff, and those scattered clouds actually help to slowdown the cooling in your I’m All Vol forecast! So we’ll start the game still in the mid 60s.

The trend for rain to move in Sunday is still on track in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. As of now, it’s looking soggier by midday to afternoon Sunday, then scattered showers last into Monday. We’re still seeing that become mostly cloudy with spotty, light showers by Monday evening for the trick-or-treaters!

The rest of next week is looking better, with more sunshine and highs back in the 70s.

