Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space.

The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees for adult animals are waived with a monetary donation of any amount.

“We continue to see record intake of animals, especially adult dogs,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “If you have considered adopting or fostering a pet, now is the time! We need your help to make space for the stray and lost pets that come into the shelter every day.”

Every dog adopted from Young-Williams receives a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. Those interested in adopting or fostering can learn more here.

