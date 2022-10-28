Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs.
(Jared Austin)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space.

The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees for adult animals are waived with a monetary donation of any amount.

“We continue to see record intake of animals, especially adult dogs,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “If you have considered adopting or fostering a pet, now is the time! We need your help to make space for the stray and lost pets that come into the shelter every day.”

Every dog adopted from Young-Williams receives a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. Those interested in adopting or fostering can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
$100 million project is set to open next year, and will likely attract racers from around the...
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

K9 Argo
Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis
Temperatures on the cooler side for the Vols game
Clouds build into Saturday, rain chances return for Sunday
K9 Argo
K9 Argo
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, left, talks with guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during a timeout...
Tennessee basketball clashes with Gonzaga in exhibition