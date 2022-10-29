Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson during an NFL football game against the Baltimore...
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)(David Kohl | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky Saturday. He could not leave Knoxville without spreading some Volunteer spirit.

Johnson left a $1,000 tip on his IHOP order at Merchants Center Boulevard on Saturday morning

“It’s my first time in the Ville,” Johnson wrote on the receipt. “Going to the game tonight, but I don’t know the Rocky Top song.”

He also wrote “I Love You” at the bottom of the receipt.

If he didn’t know the words before, Johnson will surely know the words by the end of the game.

