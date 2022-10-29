Clouds build overnight, rain moves in for Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds will continue to work their way in for the first half of the overnight, but as you are waking up on Sunday morning we are seeing widespread cloud cover with scattered showers arriving. Our next cold front is on the way and that looks to keep the second half of the weekend soggy as showers and downpours are off and on throughout the entire day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are cooling once again this evening, but it won’t be as cold to start Sunday as clouds will continue to increase with more moisture as winds turn back out of the southwest. We start Sunday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most with scattered showers and downpours making their way through. If you are heading out early in the morning you’ll want to keep the rain gear close by.

Rain will be off an on throughout the day with some heavy at times, this could play a role in some of the Fall activities going on as well as trick-or-treating that are happening during the evening. Our afternoon will be cooler as well with highs in the middle to upper 60s and that will largely be contributed to how much rain we see. Scattered showers continue through the evening and into Monday as we stay in a dreary pattern.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers remain on the forecast for Monday morning as well, but the good news for the Trick-Or-Treaters is that the rain looks to slowly push out for the evening. It will be on the cooler side so you may want a jacket if you are planning on being outdoors with highs only in the middle 60s. Slightly drier weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, but with a secondary front late Wednesday we could see a few stray showers overnight into Thursday morning.

Afternoons slowly warm throughout the week as we are heading back into the lower and middle 70s by late-week.

Rain slowly pulls out for Halloween as the kids head out to Trick-Or-Treat (WVLT)

