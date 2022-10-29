Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) — Family and friends on Friday remembered and shared memories of 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, whose body was found in a wooded area east of Cookeville on Thursday.

Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday and her body found Thursday afternoon. Family members say Olivia Taylor was pretty great, and she had a lot of friends at school. One former classmate described her friend Olivia as having a “heart of gold.”

As they all grapple with the loss, there’s some relief knowing police have a man in the jail related to Taylor’s death.

The 15-year-old was a granddaughter. Her grandfather sat on their front porch and showed WSMV 4 pictures of Taylor.

“She is pretty great,” said Daryl Harness, Olivia Taylor’s grandfather.

The 15-year-old girl was also a friend, one they say was easy to love.

“She was so sweet and if you were close to her. Like if she loved you, she made it known,” said Victoria Allen, who was in 8th grade together with Taylor.

Victoria Allen and her mother struggled to believe the Taylor that they said spent a lot of time with in the summer is gone.

“I was kind of like there’s no way that can’t be her,” Allen said emotionally.

“If they weren’t at Livy’s house, then Livy and her were at our house,” Allen’s mother said. “Her mom and her used to joke that hey it’s your turn to have custody for a couple days.”

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles “Chuck” Carter. They said Carter is a suspect in Taylor’s death. The sheriff’s office charged Carter with aggravated statutory rape in connection with Taylor’s disappearance.

“None of this is okay. She’s 15. She had so much life to live,” said Allen’s mother.

Olivia Taylor was a student at Upperman High School. Putnam County School released a statement following her death:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Olivia Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the students, faculty and staff at Upperman High School and surrounding Baxter community schools. The school district will continue to provide additional counselors and social workers to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time.”

Taylor’s grandfather said she had lots of friends at school. He had a lighthearted moment sharing a memory of her.

“We just sat and talked. Well, she did the talking and I do the listening,” Harness said and laughed a little at the end of the sentence.

Even though 15-year-old Olivia Taylor is gone, her loved ones want her to know this:

“I miss you,” Allen said. “I hope you’re just doing good. I hope you’re not in pain anymore.”

“I’ll tell her to fly high and keep watch over us and her mama because her mom is a beautiful soul as well,” Allen’s mother said. “I love her very much.”

