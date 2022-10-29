Here’s how, when you can watch first-round TSSAA high school football playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pairings are set for the 2022 high school football post-season. Teams across the state will begin their journey to Chattanooga and what they hope will culminate in a gold ball.

The first-round playoff Friday game on TV will be Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyVLT, featuring Jefferson County at Farragut.

Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney will be trying for his 200th win as Farragut head coach. Farragut comes in at 8-2 and runners-up in region play to Maryville.

The Patriots (7-3) have had a terrific season under VFL head coach Spencer Riley and come in with momentum with wins over Morristown West and a 61-35 rout of West Ridge in the regular season finale.

All the fun kicks off on MyVLT with the Playoff Friday pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

East Tennessee is certainly excited about what lies ahead for the undefeated East Tennessee teams Anderson County, Webb School and Knoxville West.

View the brackets and schedules for your favorite team on the TSSAA website.

